EMA issues first request for proposals to import low-carbon electricity into Singapore

SINGAPORE: The Energy Market Authority (EMA) on Friday (Nov 12) issued the first request for proposals to appoint electricity importers to import and sell about 1.2 gigawatts (GW) of low-carbon electricity into Singapore, to begin by 2027.

Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong announced on Oct 25 Singapore’s plans to import up to 4 GW of electricity by 2035 – about 30 per cent of Singapore's electricity supply in that year.

The EMA’s second request for proposals for the remaining quantities of electricity imports, to begin by 2035, is expected to be issued in the second quarter of next year.

"Electricity imports will also help us to diversify our energy sources away from natural gas and improve our energy resilience," said EMA on Friday.

This will also help to support the development of low-carbon energy projects in the region and regional decarbonisation efforts, the authority added.

In a media release on Friday, EMA said interested parties for the first request for proposals must submit their proposals by 3pm on Apr 1, 2022.

“Proposals should include the proposed generation and interconnector design, as well as the source of supply,” said EMA.

"Potential importers will have to demonstrate their supply reliability, credibility, track record, cost-competitiveness, and ability to supply and manage the carbon output of their generation supply."

EMA said proposals with electricity supplied using coal-fired generation technologies will not be accepted.