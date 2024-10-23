'If she tells a lie, I think she should apologise': Low Thia Khiang on Raeesah Khan in Pritam Singh's trial

Mr Tan then showed Mr Low a photograph of Low's phone, displaying a calendar invite for the date Oct 11, 2021, that read: Meet SL and PS.

Mr Low gave short answers to the questions Mr Tan posed him, prompting laughter from the gallery at various points.

He said the photo showed his phone, and that he had made the calendar entry to meet Pritam Singh and Sylvia Lim, who is currently WP chair.

"Who initiated this meeting?" asked Mr Tan.

"Er... I recall Sylvia text(ed) me," answered Mr Low.

"What did she say?" asked the prosecutor.

"She just say, can I meet you at such date and time," said Mr Low.

"What was the purpose of the meeting?" asked Mr Tan.

"It was not stated," replied Mr Low.

Ms Lim and Mr Singh did meet him at Mr Low's house on Oct 11, 2021, he testified.

"How did the conversation begin at this meeting?" asked Mr Tan.

"Sylvia broke the news to me that Raeesah lie(d) in parliament," said Mr Low. "And she's, uh, considering to hold a press conference for her to apologise."

He said Ms Lim did not say when Ms Khan had lied in parliament.

Asked what he replied, Mr Low said: "I said that, since Ms Khan lied in parliament, the correct forum to apologise and to clarify is parliament."

"Did you ask Ms Lim who else knew about the lie?" asked Mr Tan.

"Uh. I did ask whether the government has known about the lie," said Mr Low. "Ms Lim said the government has not known, and it's not easy to know, because there are so many police stations in Singapore."

He said Singh did not say anything at this point.

"How did you respond to Ms Lim's point that it was not easy to find out since there were so many police stations in Singapore?" asked Mr Tan.

Mr Low answered: "I said it's not the point whether or not the government can (find) out. If she tells a lie, I think she should apologise."

Asked what the demeanour of Ms Lim and Singh was during this conversation, Mr Low said Ms Lim "appeared to be anxious", but that he did not notice Singh's demeanour.