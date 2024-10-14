WP ex-chief Low Thia Khiang to testify for prosecution in Pritam Singh trial
Two former WP cadres – Ms Loh Pei Ying and Mr Yudhishthra Nathan – who testified in the Committee of Privileges inquiry into Ms Raeesah Khan's conduct are also expected to testify for the prosecution.
SINGAPORE: Former Workers' Party (WP) chief Low Thia Khiang will testify as a prosecution witness in his successor Pritam Singh's trial.
Mr Low, who stepped down as the party's secretary-general in 2018, is one of the five prosecution witnesses lined up in the trial, according to a list submitted by the prosecution on Monday (Oct 14) at the start of the trial.
Former MP and WP member Raeesah Khan and two ex-WP cadres will also testify for the prosecution.
Leader of the Opposition Singh, 48, faces two charges of giving false answers to a parliamentary committee convened to look into the conduct of Ms Khan, who had lied in parliament about a rape case that she claimed was mishandled by police.
On Aug 3, 2021, Ms Khan said she had accompanied a woman to make a police report three years ago, and that the victim had come out crying because a police officer allegedly made comments about her dressing and the fact that she had been drinking. She repeated the anecdote on Oct 4, 2021.
In a parliament sitting on Nov 1, 2021, she admitted she had lied about accompanying the victim to the police station. The Committee of Privileges was convened to investigate Ms Khan's conduct, and Singh was called up to give evidence before the committee over three days in December 2021.
Singh's two charges are under the Parliament (Privileges, Immunities and Powers) Act, and he is accused of wilfully making two false answers on Dec 10 and Dec 15 in 2021 during the inquiry into Ms Khan's case.
HOW LOW THIA KHIANG IS INVOLVED
In its opening statement, the prosecution revealed for the first time how Mr Low had been informed about Ms Khan's lie in parliament during a meeting between Mr Low, Singh and Ms Sylvia Lim, the chairman of WP, on Oct 11, 2021. This was after the lie had occurred and before Ms Khan came clean on Nov 1, 2021.
At Mr Low's house, he was informed that the anecdote related by Ms Khan in parliament was false, and Mr Low advised both the party leaders that Ms Khan should clarify the lie in parliament as soon as possible, and that she should apologise, according to the prosecution's opening statement.
The prosecution said it would lead evidence from Mr Low on the advice he gave to Singh and Ms Lim, and the exchange they had during the meeting.
OTHER PROSECUTION WITNESSES LINED UP
The first witness to testify will be Ms Khan herself, who is expected to take the stand for three to four days.
She will first be examined by the prosecution before undergoing cross-examination by Singh's lawyer Andre Jumabhoy.
After Ms Khan, two former WP cadres, Ms Loh Pei Ying and Mr Yudhishthra Nathan are expected to take the stand separately for two days each.
Ms Loh was formerly secretarial assistant to Ms Khan, and secretarial assistant to Singh from March 2013 to January 2016. Mr Nathan was a party volunteer. Both have since resigned from the party.
Both Ms Loh and Mr Nathan had been in close contact with Ms Khan after she told the lie in parliament, and had testified during the Committee of Privileges sittings.
Mr Low will then be called to the stand, with his testimony expected to last less than a day.
The last prosecution witness expected to testify will be the Singapore Police Force's head of Special Investigation Section Roy Lim. He was the lead investigator who took statements from witnesses including Singh.
After the prosecution closes its case, the defence will open its case and Singh may then testify. His lawyers have declined to say if Singh would testify or if they would call other witnesses.