WP ex-chief Low Thia Khiang to testify for prosecution in Pritam Singh trial

On Aug 3, 2021, Ms Khan said she had accompanied a woman to make a police report three years ago, and that the victim had come out crying because a police officer allegedly made comments about her dressing and the fact that she had been drinking. She repeated the anecdote on Oct 4, 2021.

In a parliament sitting on Nov 1, 2021, she admitted she had lied about accompanying the victim to the police station. The Committee of Privileges was convened to investigate Ms Khan's conduct, and Singh was called up to give evidence before the committee over three days in December 2021.

Singh's two charges are under the Parliament (Privileges, Immunities and Powers) Act, and he is accused of wilfully making two false answers on Dec 10 and Dec 15 in 2021 during the inquiry into Ms Khan's case.

HOW LOW THIA KHIANG IS INVOLVED

In its opening statement, the prosecution revealed for the first time how Mr Low had been informed about Ms Khan's lie in parliament during a meeting between Mr Low, Singh and Ms Sylvia Lim, the chairman of WP, on Oct 11, 2021. This was after the lie had occurred and before Ms Khan came clean on Nov 1, 2021.

At Mr Low's house, he was informed that the anecdote related by Ms Khan in parliament was false, and Mr Low advised both the party leaders that Ms Khan should clarify the lie in parliament as soon as possible, and that she should apologise, according to the prosecution's opening statement.

The prosecution said it would lead evidence from Mr Low on the advice he gave to Singh and Ms Lim, and the exchange they had during the meeting.