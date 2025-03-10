Singapore’s lower-income families on ComLink+ scheme to get more help navigating healthcare, housing system

SINGAPORE: Lower-income families in Singapore will soon get more assistance in health and housing matters, said Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development Eric Chua on Monday (Mar 10).

He told parliament that the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) will introduce “a new model of support” later this year for the health needs of families under the ComLink+ scheme.

ComLink+ is a government programme providing financial help tied to conditions such as getting a stable job, enrolling children in preschools, paying off debt and saving up for a home.

“Being healthy allows us to live, work, and pursue our aspirations. But families trying to make ends meet may find it hard to keep track of medical appointments or need help identifying relevant healthcare services,” Mr Chua said.

The new model will see family coaches help families pursue a healthier lifestyle through measures like a healthier diet, exercise, and regular health screenings. Staff from healthcare clusters will also help families access the services they need.

For families with complex health conditions, coaches and healthcare staff will help develop and implement health action plans that prioritise their needs, steps to take and healthcare services to access, Mr Chua said.

For example, an individual struggling with poorly managed chronic asthma will be reminded to take their prescribed medication, attend scheduled tests and consultations and adjust their lifestyle and home environment – such as keeping the home free of potential allergens that might trigger asthma.

“We hope to improve families’ overall health, such that they can better pursue their other life goals," said Mr Chua. "We will use insights from the trial to support more families in due course.”

TOWARDS HOME OWNERSHIP

MSF will also partner the Housing Board to help ComLink+ families in public rental housing work towards owning a home, said Mr Chua as he laid out his ministry’s spending plans for the year.

HDB officers will help determine the income and savings needed, then work with the family coaches and the family themselves on an action plan.

"Family coaches will journey with them towards these goals and when they are ready to purchase a flat, HDB will help them navigate the process," Mr Chua said.

This complements recent enhancements to the Fresh Start scheme, to make housing more affordable for families living in public rental flats.

It was announced at Budget 2025 in February that eligible first-timer ComLink+ families in public rental will be able to buy new flats on shorter leases. A Fresh Start grant for eligible second-timers will also be increased from S$50,000 to S$75,000.