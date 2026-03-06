Eligible lower-wage adults returning to school can get S$500 per quarter under new ComLink+ pilot

SINGAPORE: Eligible lower-wage young adults under the ComLink+ scheme can now receive a S$500 (US$390) incentive every quarter when they sustain their education, Minister of State for Social and Family Development Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim said on Friday (Mar 6).

“Families bear some costs when they choose to upskill. For example, their income may be disrupted during their studies, and it is not certain even that they will get a job with a higher salary after,” Mr Zhulkarnain said during the debate on the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s (MSF) spending plans for the coming year.

"MSF has observed that this deters some ComLink+ families from upskilling, even when they want to do so and even when they have the opportunity to do so."

The ComLink+ skills upgrading support pilot was launched in January and targets eligible people aged 18 to 39 who are currently in lower-wage jobs or have dropped out of school previously, and may be currently unemployed.

The ministry said the pilot would address the financial opportunity cost by providing basic living expenses at ComCare short-to-medium term assistance rates, as well as the S$500 per quarter when individuals keep up with their education.

The support can be given for up to three years, depending on the course duration.

“Supportable courses under the pilot are scoped to ensure clear learning outcomes which enable clients to improve employment prospects,” said MSF.

These include full-time full qualification courses, such as the National ITE Certificate (NITEC) or Higher NITEC, as well as polytechnic diplomas.

Those who are in selected vocational courses offered by Education Ministry-funded institutions, Workforce Skills Qualifications-accredited courses or Post Secondary Education Account (PSEA)-eligible courses may also be eligible for the pilot.

Examples of supportable vocational courses include the WSQ Diploma in Infocomm Technology, the WSQ Higher Certificate in Healthcare (Nursing), and the Advanced Certificate in Early Years offered by the National Institute of Early Childhood Development.

“The pilot seeks to enable them to upskill and secure better employment by addressing their families’ basic living expenses if they stop work. This will improve their households’ financial resilience in the long run,” said MSF.

HEALTHIER SG

From 2027, the Ministry of Health (MOH) will extend Healthier SG enrolment to eligible ComLink+ residents aged 25 to 39, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli announced on Thursday.

Healthier SG is a nationwide initiative that helps Singaporeans take proactive steps to manage their health, prevent the onset of chronic diseases, and support healthier lifestyles.

Currently, enrolment in the initiative is for Singaporeans and permanent residents aged 40 and above.

Under the expanded enrolment, newly eligible ComLink+ participants will benefit from the existing Healthier SG benefits.

This includes a fully subsidised personalised health plan and access to selected medications for chronic diseases at their enrolled Healthier SG clinic at polyclinic-comparable prices, where eligible.

Other benefits include S$20 worth of health points after their first health plan consultation, as well as special subsidies for Healthier SG screening tests and vaccinations, where eligible.

MSF noted that the health needs of ComLink+ individuals under 25 will continue to be supported by other programmes.

“For example, Grow Well SG is a national health promotion strategy to enhance preventive care and inculcate healthier lifestyles in children up to 12 years old, with plans to expand the initiative to older age groups in future phases,” said the ministry.

“Those with more complex health issues may be supported through the ComLink+ Social-Health Integration trial.”