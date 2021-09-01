Boost for lower-wage workers, short-term pain for businesses: Analysts on new support measures

SINGAPORE: Newly announced support measures for lower-wage workers signal a “cohesive” shift in policy, but the devil could be in the speed and details of implementation, analysts said.

And while there will be higher labour costs and possible inflation on the cards, the move is seen as necessary and a positive one in the long term.

“In the past, the discussions were merely focusing on whether we need to expand the coverage of the PWM (Progressive Wage Model).

"But Sunday's announcements demonstrate a cohesive shift in policy that will deliver a more comprehensive impact in terms of elevating the incomes of lower-wage workers,” said DBS senior economist Irvin Seah.

On Sunday (Aug 29), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in his National Day Rally speech that progressive wages will be expanded to cover eight in 10 lower-wage workers.

“Almost all lower-wage workers can look forward to higher incomes within the next two years,” said Mr Lee.