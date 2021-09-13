Construction of Loyang MRT station on Cross Island Line to start in Q4

The completion of Loyang station will cut 35 minutes of travel time between Loyang Industrial Area and Hougang, reducing the commute to 20 minutes, said LTA.

It will also save 50 minutes in travel time between Loyang Industrial Area and Serangoon North, bringing the commute down to 25 minutes.

CHALLENGING GROUND CONDITIONS

LTA said in its release that it expects the "earth retaining and stabilising structure" and deep excavation works for Loyang station to be carried out under "challenging" ground conditions. This is because the rock is typically weaker at the transition point between the mainly soft "old alluvium" and hard Bukit Timah granite.

Specially-designed machinery will therefore be needed to carry out the excavation works, said LTA.

"LTA and the contractor will monitor the works closely to ensure that these works are carried out safely and minimise any inconveniences," it added.

LOYANG VIADUCT

The construction works will also involve building a stretch of the Loyang Viaduct located directly above Loyang station.

This is part of transport infrastructure improvements along the Changi Northern Corridor, said LTA. The full vehicular viaduct will be situated along Loyang Avenue between Tampines Expressway and Loyang Way.