LTA to adjust COE quota calculation again to reduce supply volatility

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Friday (Jan 20) that it would be adjusting the method for computing Certificate of Entitlement (COE) quota available for bidding.

The new method will yield 309 more COEs for the upcoming February to April period, a 3.4 per cent increase from the previous quarter.

The adjustment - six months after a similar move last year - is to "further reduce the quarter-on-quarter volatility of COE supply", said LTA.

With effect from Feb 1, the number of COEs available for bidding in each quarter will be the rolling average of the number of vehicles deregistered over the previous four quarters, instead of two.

For example, the number of COEs for the upcoming quarter of February to April will be 25 per cent of the number of vehicles deregistered from January 2022 to December 2022.

The number of COEs for the next quarter - May to July - will be 25 per cent of the number of vehicles deregistered from April 2022 to March 2023.

The start of each new COE quota bidding period will continue to be one month after the close of each calendar quarter.