LTA awards S$326 million contract for tunnels in Downtown Line extension

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Thursday (Jan 15) that the first civil contract for the extension of the Downtown Line (DTL) that will connect it to the North-South Line (NSL) has been awarded.

The contract, valued at S$326 million (US$253 million), was awarded to a joint venture between Woh Hup Engineering and Underground Technology Engineering Construction.

It is for the design and construction of two mainline tunnels between the first and second stations on the extension to the west side of the DTL, which comprises three stations.

The contract also includes the construction of a tunnel connection to Gali Batu Depot, along with associated additions and alteration works within the depot.

LTA noted that Woh Hup Engineering - a Singapore-registered company specialising in infrastructure and building projects - is currently involved in the design and construction of Punggol Interchange station and tunnels for the Cross Island Line's (CRL) Punggol extension, as well as Loyang station and tunnels for phase 1 of the CRL.

Underground Technology Engineering Construction is currently involved in the construction of tunnels between Aviation Park station and the Changi East depot for the CRL.

The DTL expansion will link the DTL from Bukit Panjang MRT station to the NSL, and is slated to open for passenger service in 2035.

The first station after Bukit Panjang will be an underground station located along Sungei Kadut Avenue. The second station will be a new terminal station for the DTL, which will be an underground interchange station.

It will be connected to a third station, an aboveground NSL station that will be built between Yew Tee and Kranji stations.