LTA awards S$596 million in contracts for new two-car trains, expanded depot for Sengkang-Punggol LRT
SINGAPORE: Two contracts, worth a combined S$596 million, have been awarded to procure new trains for the Sengkang-Punggol LRT line, as well as to expand its depot facilities, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Tuesday (Feb 15).
A consortium - comprising Mitsubishi Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific - won the first contract, valued at about S$439 million, to supply 17 new two-car trains for the Sengkang-Punggol LRT line.
The consortium will also provide the signalling system, guideway system and depot equipment for the expanded depot.
The new trains, expected to be delivered progressively between 2024 and 2027, will progressively replace the existing one-car trains used on the Sengkang-Punggol LRT line, said LTA.
The new trains will increase passenger capacity on the LRT line to better serve residents and meet long-term public transport demand in Sengkang and Punggol towns, the agency added.
Operated by SBS Transit, the Sengkang-Punggol LRT line's average daily ridership stood at about 140,000 passer trips as of 2019.
The 19-year-old light rail line's fleet currently consists of 16 two-car trains and 25 one-car trains.
Japanese firm Sato Kogyo won a S$157 million contract for the design and construction for the expansion of the Sengkang-Punggol LRT depot.
The existing 3.5ha depot will be expanded to 11.1ha to "increase its stabling capacity and create more space for maintenance facilities", the LTA said.
It added that the expanded LRT depot - located above the North East MRT line’s depot in Sengkang - will also include two new reception tracks to shorten train launching time, and three new traction power substations to support the operations of the two-car trains.
"Sato Kogyo has an established track record in undertaking infrastructure and building projects locally and abroad," said the LTA, noting the company's role in the construction of Upper Thomson station on the Thomson-East Coast Line as well as the Bencoolen, Mattar and Bedok North stations on the Downtown Line.
Expansion works for the depot will commence in the first quarter of this year and are expected to complete by 2027, said the LTA.