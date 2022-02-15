LTA awards S$596 million in contracts for new two-car trains, expanded depot for Sengkang-Punggol LRT

SINGAPORE: Two contracts, worth a combined S$596 million, have been awarded to procure new trains for the Sengkang-Punggol LRT line, as well as to expand its depot facilities, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Tuesday (Feb 15).

A consortium - comprising Mitsubishi Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific - won the first contract, valued at about S$439 million, to supply 17 new two-car trains for the Sengkang-Punggol LRT line.

The consortium will also provide the signalling system, guideway system and depot equipment for the expanded depot.

The new trains, expected to be delivered progressively between 2024 and 2027, will progressively replace the existing one-car trains used on the Sengkang-Punggol LRT line, said LTA.

The new trains will increase passenger capacity on the LRT line to better serve residents and meet long-term public transport demand in Sengkang and Punggol towns, the agency added.

Operated by SBS Transit, the Sengkang-Punggol LRT line's average daily ridership stood at about 140,000 passer trips as of 2019.

The 19-year-old light rail line's fleet currently consists of 16 two-car trains and 25 one-car trains.