Longer journey times at 7 Circle Line stations in June, July for tunnel strengthening maintenance

SINGAPORE: Train services at seven stations along the Circle Line (CCL) will be adjusted in June and July because of extra maintenance work, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Wednesday (May 24).

Routine inspections by LTA and public transport operators found that a "small segment" of the tunnel between Promenade and Nicoll Highway stations had been "subject to greater pressure", said LTA.

The affected stations are Dhoby Ghaut, Bras Basah, Esplanade, Promenade, Nicoll Highway, Marina Bay and Bayfront. The services will be adjusted over a six-week period.

From Jun 11 to Jul 20, services at the seven stations will only operate from one platform after 9pm, except from Jun 16 to Jun 18, Jun 28 to Jun 29, Jul 1 to Jul 2, Jul 7 to Jul 8, and Jul 14 to Jul 16.

“This will result in longer headways, and commuters will experience additional travel times of up to 30 minutes,” said LTA.

During the single platform service period, shuttle train services will be available between Dhoby Ghaut and Promenade (Shuttle Service A) at 15-minute intervals, and between Marina Bay to Stadium (Shuttle Service B) at 20-minute intervals.