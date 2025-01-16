COE quota to increase by 8% in February to April quarter

SINGAPORE: The overall supply of Certificates of Entitlement (COE) for the February to April period will go up by 8 per cent compared with the previous quarter, the Land Transport Authority said on Thursday (Jan 16).

There will be a total of 17,133 COEs, an increase from 15,834 in the previous quarter, which also saw an increase in the quota.

Compared to the same period last year (February 2024 to April 2024), the upcoming quota is 16 per cent higher.

The quota for Category A, B, C, and E will increase by about 10 per cent, while the quota for Category D will remain unchanged.

Bidding under the new quota will start on Feb 3.

The COE quota for the bidding period of May 2025 to July 2025 will be announced in April, said LTA.

The COE quota consists of the following components:

25 per cent of the replacement COEs from vehicles deregistered in the 12-month period from January 2024 to December 2024.

Provision for 0.25 per cent per annum growth for Category C based on the Category C vehicle population as at Dec 31, 2024.

Adjustments for changes in the taxi population, expired COEs, Early Turnover Scheme for commercial vehicles and redistribution from guaranteed deregistrations for Category A, Category B and Category D.

LTA announced in October last year that up to 20,000 additional COEs will be progressively injected across all vehicle categories from February over “the next few years”. The move was made in view of the implementation of ERP 2.0.