Digital licences to be launched for taxi, bus, private-hire drivers

SINGAPORE: Digital vocational licences for drivers of taxis, buses, private-hire vehicles and omnibuses will be launched on Apr 1, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday (Mar 31).

Vocational licences for bus attendants are also set to go digital.

Launched by LTA in collaboration with the Government Technology Agency, the digital vocational licences will be the official identification for holders of these licences.

The digital licences will be available automatically on the Singpass app from Saturday and can be accessed in the app's "My Cards" section alongside digital identification cards and drivers licences, LTA said in a news release.