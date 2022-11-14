ERP charges to increase by S$1 at 6 expressway locations; lower rates at some gantries during school holidays

SINGAPORE: Electronic road pricing (ERP) charges will increase by S$1 at six locations across nine time periods following the Land Transport Authority's (LTA) latest review.

The adjustments are based on LTA's monitoring of traffic conditions in October, where it noted that "traffic has built up at various stretches of expressways".

"Traffic speeds at these timeslots have fallen below the optimal speed range," said LTA in a news release on Monday (Nov 14).

At three locations and across four time periods, the hike in rates will be pushed back until after the December school holidays and on Jan 3, 2023.

This is due to a projected temporary improvement in traffic speeds during the school holidays, said LTA.

ERP rates for the remaining time periods, covering three locations where "low speeds would likely persist throughout the December school holidays", will increase by S$1 from Nov 19.

The increases are as follows: