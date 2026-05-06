ETA bus system being upgraded, new system to be deployed by end-2027

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is upgrading its bus Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) system as part of measures to minimise a repeat of last month’s disruption, Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow said on Wednesday (May 6).

Inaccurate bus timings and long wait times were displayed at bus stops and on transport apps on Apr 18 after fibre network cables were damaged during construction works for the North-South Corridor project.

The damaged cables also caused a nearly 20-hour broadband service outage, affecting about 5,000 users in Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Sengkang and Punggol.

Responding to questions in parliament from MP He Ting Ru (WP-Sengkang) and MP Mariam Jaafar (PAP-Sembawang), Mr Siow said the new ETA system, which will be deployed by the end of 2027, will be hosted on a cloud platform.

“This will improve the resilience of the ETA system against physical damage to its data connections,” said Mr Siow.

He said that the current ETA system relies on physical fibre-optic connections to relay updates on bus locations to a central server, which then computes predictions of bus arrival times.

“For data security reasons, bus location data is transmitted through dedicated pairs of fibre-optic cables that are privately leased from a commercial vendor,” said Mr Siow.

“By design, if data cannot be sent through one cable, it will be rerouted to the other cable, so that the connection continues to function.

“This provides a backup against physical damage.”