Train services between Tanah Merah and Expo MRT stations to resume on Mar 17, ahead of schedule

SINGAPORE: Train services between Tanah Merah and Expo MRT stations on the East-West Line (EWL) will resume on Tuesday (Mar 17), one day ahead of schedule, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Monday.

Train services between the stations had been paused since Mar 14 to facilitate essential upgrading works. The works were scheduled to continue until March 17.

"The works were completed ahead of schedule - made possible by the teams’ effective coordination and good weather," said LTA in a Facebook post on Monday.

"As EWL services will resume as per normal, shuttle bus service S8 will cease operations from tomorrow afternoon."

The shuttle bus service had run between Tanah Merah and Expo stations at a frequency of about five to eight minutes during the affected period to maintain connectivity.

The transport authority said it conducted comprehensive tests to ensure safe operations, including safety and ultrasonic checks on tracks, power supply and signalling systems.

"We’re grateful to the over 600 LTA and SMRT engineers and contractors, and 250 ground staff who worked tirelessly to complete the works and assist commuters through the service adjustments," it said.

The service adjustment came after the successful operationalisation of the East Coast Integrated Depot in December 2025, and was to enable the disconnection of reception tracks linking the EWL to Changi Depot.