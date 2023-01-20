Logo
Singapore

Fibre issue cause of 14-hour downtime for expressway traffic camera feeds: LTA
File photo of cars on an expressway in Singapore. (Photo: CNA/Gaya Chandramohan)

20 Jan 2023 06:30PM (Updated: 20 Jan 2023 06:35PM)
SINGAPORE: A "fibre channel fault" resulted in expressway traffic camera feeds going down for nearly 14 hours, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a statement on Friday (Jan 20).

Camera feeds, including those at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, could not be accessed on OneMotoring, MyTransport.SG app and DataMall from 8.33pm on Thursday to 10.20am on Friday.

LTA said the camera feeds were offline because of a fibre connectivity issue.

“During this period, traffic updates continue to be available on other platforms such as the Expressway Monitoring And Advisory System signboards and Twitter,” it said.

“Our vendor has rectified the fibre channel fault and the service is now back to normal.”

Heavy traffic is expected at the land checkpoints with Malaysia over the Chinese New Year holidays, Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Monday.

It advised motorists travelling to Malaysia between Jan 16 and Jan 20 to check the traffic situation through the One Motoring website or via the Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System installed along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) and Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE). 

Source: CNA/cm(ac)

LTA

