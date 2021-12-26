Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Illegal modifications, motorcycles on footpaths: LTA clamps down over the festive weekend
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Illegal modifications, motorcycles on footpaths: LTA clamps down over the festive weekend

Illegal modifications, motorcycles on footpaths: LTA clamps down over the festive weekend

An officer inspects a vehicle at a road block along Penang Road. (Photo: Facebook/LTA)

Ian Cheng
Ian Cheng
26 Dec 2021 05:25PM (Updated: 26 Dec 2021 05:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Scores of vehicle-related and active mobility offences were detected over the recent festive weekend as the Land Transport Authority (LTA), working with other agencies, conducted enforcement operations to ensure safety during the holiday season.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Dec 26), LTA said that its operations over the last few days were focused on deterring "errant active mobility users and illegal car modifications". 

Officers from LTA and the Traffic Police at a road block along Penang Road. (Photo: Facebook/LTA)

Officers from the LTA and Traffic Police set up a road block along Penang Road to check for vehicles with illegal modifications and traffic offences.

Some vehicles were found to have non-compliant window tinting, suspected illegally modified exhausts, or were carrying goods that exceeded the permissible laden weight limit.

"We also stopped several motorcycles that were riding on footpaths outside Bedok Mall. Motorcycles must only be ridden on the road," said LTA.

Motorcycles being ridden on footpaths outside Bedok Mall and a personal mobility device being used on a footpath in Punggol. (Photo: Facebook/LTA)

Among the other offences, an underaged rider was caught using a power-assisted bike outside Marina Bay Sands. Users of such devices must be at least 16 years old.

An underaged rider caught by LTA officers using a power-assisted bike outside Marina Bay Sands. (Photo: Facebook/LTA)

LTA said it had detected a total of 215 vehicle-related offences, such as illegal modifications, and 111 active mobility offences. These included illegal exhaust modifications, non-compliant window tinting and license plates, as well as riding motorised devices on footpaths.

Ten devices and six vehicles were also impounded. 

Those found guilty of illegally modifying or using such vehicles can be fined up to S$5,000, jailed for up to three months, or both. The penalties for repeat offenders are doubled.

In its post, LTA reminded the public to observe its regulations and guidelines, as they have been put in place to ensure safety.

"Do not let irresponsible behaviour mar the festive experience for yourself and others," it said.

Related:

Source: CNA/ic(zl)

Related Topics

LTA Land Transport Authority PMD

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us