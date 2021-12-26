Illegal modifications, motorcycles on footpaths: LTA clamps down over the festive weekend

LTA said it had detected a total of 215 vehicle-related offences, such as illegal modifications, and 111 active mobility offences. These included illegal exhaust modifications, non-compliant window tinting and license plates, as well as riding motorised devices on footpaths.

Ten devices and six vehicles were also impounded.

Those found guilty of illegally modifying or using such vehicles can be fined up to S$5,000, jailed for up to three months, or both. The penalties for repeat offenders are doubled.

In its post, LTA reminded the public to observe its regulations and guidelines, as they have been put in place to ensure safety.

"Do not let irresponsible behaviour mar the festive experience for yourself and others," it said.