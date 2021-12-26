Illegal modifications, motorcycles on footpaths: LTA clamps down over the festive weekend

SINGAPORE: Scores of vehicle-related and active mobility offences were detected over the recent festive weekend as the Land Transport Authority (LTA), working with other agencies, conducted enforcement operations to ensure safety during the holiday season.
In a Facebook post on Sunday (Dec 26), LTA said that its operations over the last few days were focused on deterring "errant active mobility users and illegal car modifications".
Officers from the LTA and Traffic Police set up a road block along Penang Road to check for vehicles with illegal modifications and traffic offences.
Some vehicles were found to have non-compliant window tinting, suspected illegally modified exhausts, or were carrying goods that exceeded the permissible laden weight limit.
"We also stopped several motorcycles that were riding on footpaths outside Bedok Mall. Motorcycles must only be ridden on the road," said LTA.
Among the other offences, an underaged rider was caught using a power-assisted bike outside Marina Bay Sands. Users of such devices must be at least 16 years old.
LTA said it had detected a total of 215 vehicle-related offences, such as illegal modifications, and 111 active mobility offences. These included illegal exhaust modifications, non-compliant window tinting and license plates, as well as riding motorised devices on footpaths.
Ten devices and six vehicles were also impounded.
Those found guilty of illegally modifying or using such vehicles can be fined up to S$5,000, jailed for up to three months, or both. The penalties for repeat offenders are doubled.
In its post, LTA reminded the public to observe its regulations and guidelines, as they have been put in place to ensure safety.
"Do not let irresponsible behaviour mar the festive experience for yourself and others," it said.