LTA directs Grab to pause some AV testing after near miss with schoolgirl in Punggol

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has told Grab to pause some autonomous vehicle (AV) testing after one of its vehicles nearly hit a schoolgirl while making a left turn in Punggol.

LTA said on Friday (Nov 6) that it was informed of the incident a day earlier and is investigating.

Preliminary data showed that the vehicle had detected two pedestrians and was continuously tracking their movements, LTA said.

After the traffic light turned green, the vehicle began making a left turn. The pedestrians were initially stationary, but when the child began crossing the road, the vehicle started braking and steered to the right, according to LTA.

The safety operator on board then took control of the vehicle and continued braking and steering it away from the pedestrian, the authority added.

It has directed Grab to pause testing at such junctions until investigations are completed and said it would review whether the response to such scenarios should be adjusted.

In response to CNA's queries, a Grab spokesperson said: "Safety is our top priority. We are aware of this incident and are closely reviewing it together with the Land Transport Authority and our partner WeRide."