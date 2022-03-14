Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

LTA imposes measures on motorcycle COEs to 'encourage prudent bidding'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

LTA imposes measures on motorcycle COEs to 'encourage prudent bidding'

LTA imposes measures on motorcycle COEs to 'encourage prudent bidding'

File photo of a motorcycle on a road in Singapore. (Photo: Marcus Mark Ramos)

Gabrielle Andres
Gabrielle Andres
14 Mar 2022 06:44PM (Updated: 14 Mar 2022 06:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Monday (Mar 14) announced it will adjust the certificate of entitlement (COE) bid deposit for motorcycles to “encourage prudent bidding behaviour”.

Starting from the second COE bidding exercise in March – which will take place from Mar 21 to 23 – the bid deposit for category D will increase from S$200 to S$800.

“The COE bid deposit will only be forfeited if the temporary COE (TCOE) issued to each successful bidder is not used to register a motorcycle before it expires,” LTA said in a news release.

At the same time, the validity of the TCOE will also be shortened from six months to three. TCOEs which have not been used to register a motorcycle within three months will be forfeited and returned to the bidding pool in the next COE quarter.

“This will allow unutilised TCOEs to be returned to the market more quickly,” the authority said.

Related:

Category D TCOEs that have already been obtained before the second COE bidding exercise in March 2022 will not be affected, it added.

The changes will not apply to other COE categories.

Premiums for motorcycles closed at S$11,400 at the latest bidding exercise, after exceeding S$10,000 for the first time in January.

Source: CNA/ga(rw)

Related Topics

COE Land Transport Authority transport

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us