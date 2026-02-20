No train services between Tanah Merah and Expo from Mar 14–17; Sengkang West LRT Inner Loop to be closed from Apr 19-Oct 18

SINGAPORE: Train services along the East-West Line (EWL) and Sengkang-Punggol LRT line (SPRLT) are set to be adjusted to facilitate essential upgrading works, the Land Transport Authority (LTA), SMRT and SBS Transit said on Friday (Feb 20).

There will be no services between Tanah Merah and Expo MRT stations on the East-West Line (EWL) from Mar 14 to Mar 17, they said in a media release.

The Sengkang West Inner Loop meanwhile, will be closed from Apr 19 to Oct 18. The Sengkang West Inner Loop runs via Cheng Lim station from Sengkang LRT station.

The works "will enhance the capacity, reliability and resilience of the rail network", LTA, SMRT and SBS Transit said.

"During this period, commuters are advised to plan their journeys ahead and factor in additional travelling time during the service adjustment period," they added. Commuters can check LTA's MyTransport.SG mobile app, as well as LTA, SMRT and SBS Transit's social media channels for updates.

To maintain connectivity, a shuttle bus service will run between Tanah Merah and Expo stations at a frequency of about five to eight minutes during the affected period.

Train services between Expo and Changi Airport stations will run at seven-minute intervals during peak hours.

"Commuters are also encouraged to use existing public bus services to connect to alternative MRT lines like the Downtown Line for their journeys," LTA, SMRT and SBS Transit added.

The service adjustment comes after the successful operationalisation of the East Coast Integrated Depot in December 2025, and will enable the disconnection of reception tracks linking the EWL to Changi Depot.

The closure of the Sengkang West Inner Loop will aid the expansion of the Sengkang-Punggol LRT line's fleet from 25 one-car light rail vehicles (LRVs) and 16 two-car LRVs to a fleet of 33 two-car LRVs.

"This is needed to meet growing demand along the SPLRT," LTA, SMRT and SBS Transit said.

"LTA has been renewing the SPLRT fleet by introducing new two-car LRVs since July 2025 to progressively replace the existing first-generation fleet."

During the closure, commuters can continue to use regular bus services and the Sengkang West Outer Loop - via Renjong station - which will be fully operated with two-car LRVs for the duration of the service adjustment to maximise its capacity.

"A dedicated shuttle bus service will also operate from Sengkang Bus Interchange during weekday morning and evening peak periods to augment the capacity of LRT services and reduce added travel time for commuters," LTA, SMRT and SBS Transit said.

To give commuters time to familiarise themselves, the shuttle service will begin on Apr 13, 2026, one week before the LRT service adjustment begins, and will cease when regular LRT services resume.

"The shuttle bus service will operate from 6am to 10am and 5.30pm to 9.30pm, plying different routes in the morning and evening to better serve commuters' travel patterns. It will operate at intervals of about three to five minutes and charge the same fares as LRT journeys."

Staff and crowd marshals will be stationed at the affected stations to assist commuters during the adjustment periods.