No train services between Tanah Merah and Tampines from Dec 7 to 10 as works are carried out: LTA

To address this, shuttle trains will operate every five minutes between Tampines and Pasir Ris stations, every eight minutes between Tanah Merah and Expo stations, and every 11 minutes between Expo and Changi Airport stations.

On Saturday and Sunday, train services on the EWL will terminate at Tanah Merah station, before turning around.

During the peak hours of Monday and Tuesday, the train services on the EWL will alternate between terminating at Tanah Merah station and terminating at Paya Lebar station before turning around. This is to help alleviate crowds during this period.

LTA also plans to increase the frequency of trains on the Downtown Line (DTL) during the affected period, with four more trips added per hour.

Commuters could see a maximum of 30 minutes of extra travel time and are advised to plan their journeys in advance and refer to LTA's MyTransport.SG mobile app as well as LTA's and SMRT's social media platforms for updates.

Where possible, commuters passing through the affected EWL stations are "strongly encouraged" to consider alternative routes via the DTL and other MRT lines, as this may result in shorter travel times, said LTA.

An estimated 100,000 commuters will be affected per day, on average, said an LTA spokesperson in response to queries from CNA.

ECID WORKS "PROGRESSING WELL"

LTA added that the disruptions are necessary as the connection of the EWL tracks to the ECID requires a "continuous window" for the removal of about 80m of existing tracks, sleepers and third rail along the existing EWL viaduct.

The third rail supplies power to trains, while sleepers are used to help hold tracks in place.

This will be followed by the installation of new turnout tracks that connect to the reception track leading to the ECID.

The third rail and power cables will then need to be re-installed along the new tracks, before testing of the signalling, power and communications system is conducted.

The closure was scheduled to take place during the school holiday period where there are fewer commuters. By starting the closure on a Saturday, where fewer people are travelling to work, LTA will also be able to complete the bulk of the works over the weekend and on Monday.

"LTA has planned and completed all possible preparatory work beforehand, including the completion of the viaducts and other works to enable the connection of the tracks, in order to keep the overall duration of closure to the minimum necessary to complete the required works safely," it said.