MRT reliability up for all lines except Circle Line in first monthly report of 2026
SINGAPORE: The rail reliability of MRT network improved in January 2026, according to the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) first monthly report for the year on Friday (Feb 13).
LTA publishes its reliability figures using a 12-month moving average of mean kilometres between failures (MKBF) – a metric that measures train reliability. It tracks the average distance that a train travels before it encounters a delay of more than five minutes.
The overall MRT network’s MKBF increased from 1,606,000 train-km in December 2025 to 1,673,000 train-km in Jan 2026.
Most MRT lines saw an increase in reliability, with the North-South Line’s (NSL) MKBF rising from 1,099,000 train-km in December to 1,237,000 train-km in January.
The East-West Line (EWL) also saw its MKBF rise from 1,265,000 train-km to 1,446,000 train-km.
The North-East Line’s (NEL) MKBF increased from 2,198,000 train-km, to 2,209,000 train-km, while the Downtown Line’s (DTL) rose from 2,787,000 train-km to 2,794,000 train-km.
However, the Circle Line’s (CCL) MKBF fell from 2,464,000 train-km to 1,834,000 train-km, making it the only line to experience a fall in reliability in January.
The CCL experienced a delay from Bishan to Buona Vista on Jan 13, affecting commuters during the evening peak hour.
And on Jan 19, the CCL started a three-month planned service disruption to allow for tunnel strengthening works, with some commuters saying their travel time was extended by 20 minutes.
Despite the fall in the CCL’s reliability, all individual MRT lines achieved LTA’s MKBF target of 1 million train-km for the MRT network.
LTA also utilises other metrics to measure rail reliability, including train service delivery (TSD), which tracks whether trains were operating according to schedule.
It is calculated by measuring the actual distance travelled by trains compared to the scheduled distance, and expressed as a percentage.
Train punctuality, another metric to measure rail reliability, calculates the percentage of train trips that are completed on time at the end of each line within two minutes of schedule.
It is affected by service disruptions and other operational problems that do not result in a full stoppage of services.
Lower punctuality means train intervals are less regular, which can lead to longer wait times and more crowding.
LTA has been issuing monthly updates since August last year to give commuters greater scrutiny of Singapore’s rail network, following a string of disruptions last year. Updates prior to August 2025 had been provided on a quarterly basis.
The reliability performance of Singapore's newest MRT line, the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL), was not included LTA's monthly report.
This is because newer lines tend to operate significantly lower mileage since ridership is relatively low and trains are not run at more typical frequencies when compared with more mature lines.