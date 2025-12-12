LTA to launch real-time webpage to track MRT service disruptions

SINGAPORE: Commuters will soon have access to real-time updates on train service disruptions through a new webpage, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Friday (Dec 12).

The webpage, mytransport.sg/trainstatus, goes live on Saturday at 6pm and will display colour-coded status updates for each MRT line.

Service delays will be classified into two broad categories: yellow for minor delays and orange for major delays.

Minor delays involve incidents expected to be resolved within 30 minutes, such as platform door faults. During these disruptions, updates will be communicated within stations and trains, with real-time information posted on the new webpage.

The authority will not make social media announcements for minor delays and commuters will be advised to continue using train services.

Major delays refer to incidents requiring more than 30 minutes to resolve. This will trigger communication across multiple channels – in stations and on trains, the real-time webpage and social media posts.

Commuters will be advised to consider alternative routes, including regular bus services, other MRT lines or bridging bus services.

When determining whether an incident is minor or major, LTA will consider factors such as the length of the track affected and whether the disruption occurred during peak or off-peak hours.

