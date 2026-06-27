More than 110 active mobility devices seized in nine-day operation between LTA and police
Common offences detected included the keeping of non-compliant e-bikes or using improper, obscured or tampered number plates.
SINGAPORE: A nine-day joint operation between the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) resulted in 111 active mobility devices seized and 250 offences detected.
Active mobility devices include personal mobility aids, personal mobility devices and e-bikes.
The operation, which began on Jun 1, was conducted at hotspots such as key congregation areas, town centres and selected residential locations, the LTA said on Saturday (Jun 27).
It forms part of ongoing joint enforcement efforts between LTA and Neighbourhood Police Centres in Sengkang, Punggol and Yishun to tackle active mobility offences.
Common offences detected included keeping non-compliant e-bikes and using improper, obscured or tampered number plates.
Non-UL2272 e-scooters were also impounded under regulations that took effect from Jun 1, which prohibit the keeping of such devices even when not in use.
From January to date, LTA has detected and seized more than 600 non-compliant active mobility devices.
FRIDAY EVENING OPERATION
Members of the media were invited to observe the ninth day of the operation on Friday, when more than 100 LTA and SPF enforcement officers were deployed across four locations – two in Punggol and two in Sengkang.
At Waterway Point, officers used a portable speed measurement device to test personal mobility devices and e-bikes over more than two hours.
The device, first deployed in November 2025, detects illegal modifications by measuring a device's top speed while it remains stationary.
Within the first hour, officers stopped and checked more than 10 active mobility devices.
One food delivery rider had his e-bike impounded after the speed measurement device showed it could reach a top speed of 28.9kmh, exceeding the 25kmh limit. Another rider's e-bike recorded 22.45kmh – within the legal limit – but was also impounded for not having a bicycle chain, making it non-compliant.
At a separate location in Sengkang, officers impounded a device that recorded a top speed of 71.14kmh.
By 9.30pm, 25 offences had been detected and 15 active mobility devices impounded.
Since Jun 1, only LTA-registered mobility scooters may be advertised, displayed and sold. Consumers must have obtained a Certificate of Medical Need, or be exempted from the requirement, before purchasing one.
LTA said it also conducts regular enforcement operations at retailers to ensure only compliant devices are on sale, and works with community volunteers on joint patrols.
"LTA takes a serious view of such offences and will continue to take firm action against retailers and individuals suspected of offering illegal device modification services," it said. "Such alterations put both device users and the public at risk."
Those who ride recklessly or dangerously may be liable for the offence of rash act under Section 337 of the Penal Code 1871.