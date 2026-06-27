More than 110 active mobility devices seized in nine-day operation between LTA and police

SINGAPORE: A nine-day joint operation between the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) resulted in 111 active mobility devices seized and 250 offences detected.

Active mobility devices include personal mobility aids, personal mobility devices and e-bikes.

The operation, which began on Jun 1, was conducted at hotspots such as key congregation areas, town centres and selected residential locations, the LTA said on Saturday (Jun 27).

It forms part of ongoing joint enforcement efforts between LTA and Neighbourhood Police Centres in Sengkang, Punggol and Yishun to tackle active mobility offences.

Common offences detected included keeping non-compliant e-bikes and using improper, obscured or tampered number plates.