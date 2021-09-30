Public transport fare revenue falls 30% amid COVID-19 pandemic: LTA annual report

SINGAPORE: Public transport fare revenue collected by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) saw a 30 per cent drop in the last financial year, amid a decline in ridership due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to LTA's annual report released on Thursday (Sep 30), fare revenue dropped to S$607 million for the FY2020/2021, down from S$862 million for the previous financial year.

Bus ridership fell to 2.88 million daily trips last year, a decline of about 30 per cent from 2019.

MRT ridership, meanwhile, dropped by 40 per cent, from 3.38 million trips per day in 2019 to 2.02 million trips per day in 2020.

For the last financial year, LTA's total operating income fell by S$222 million to S$1.64 billion - a decline of about 12 per cent.

Its operating expenditure increased by S$249 million, or nearly 6 per cent, to about S$4.59 billion. This is up from about S$2.72 billion for the 2016/2017 financial year - an increase of almost 70 per cent over the past five years.

The largest percentage increase in expenditure consisted mostly of incentives paid to rail operators for meeting reliability targets, which went up almost 60 per cent to S$538 million.

Former Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung had said in May that Singapore’s two rail operators, SMRT and SBS Transit, were awarded S$173 million in rail reliability incentives last year.