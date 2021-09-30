Car exporter charged with illegal possession of 20 deregistered vehicles, making false declarations

SINGAPORE: The director of car exporter Southern Cars was charged in court on Thursday (Sep 30) for the illegal possession of 20 deregistered vehicles and for making false declarations to the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Tan Kim Liang Adrian, 42, faces a total of 40 charges under the Road Traffic Act - 20 charges for the possession of the deregistered vehicles, and 20 more for making false declarations to LTA in relation to those vehicles between November 2019 and May 2021. The vehicles had been declared as exported.

The case was uncovered during a sting operation in June this year, LTA said in a news release.

“LTA would like to remind both car exporters and the public that it is a serious offence to possess or use a deregistered vehicle in Singapore, as these vehicles are uninsured,” the authority said.

First-time offenders who are convicted of the unlawful possession of a deregistered vehicle face a fine of up to S$2,000, up to three months in prison, or both. Repeat offenders can be fined up to S$5,000, jailed for up to six months, or both, for each charge.

Those who make false or misleading declarations to LTA face a fine of up to S$5,000, up to 12 months in prison, or both, for each charge.