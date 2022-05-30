LTA to train, certify technicians in EV maintenance and servicing

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will be working with organisations to train and certify automotive technicians in the safety-related areas of electric vehicle (EV) maintenance and servicing.

LTA said on Monday (May 30) that the move is part of its efforts to upskill Singapore's existing workforce in support of the adoption of electric vehicles and realisation of the Singapore Green Plan.

It signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Monday with 21 organisations - comprising automotive industry partners, vehicle fleet owners, training providers and other government agencies - to develop training opportunities for new and existing automotive technicians.

"Under the MOU, the parties will identify a set of baseline competencies on safe handling of high voltage systems, as well as electrical troubleshooting and diagnostics," said LTA.

"These competencies form the fundamental knowledge and skills in EV maintenance and repair, which technicians need to acquire before handling such vehicles."