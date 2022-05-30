LTA to train, certify technicians in EV maintenance and servicing

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will be working with organisations to train and certify automotive technicians in the safety-related areas of electric vehicle (EV) maintenance and servicing.
LTA said on Monday (May 30) that the move is part of its efforts to upskill Singapore's existing workforce in support of the adoption of electric vehicles and realisation of the Singapore Green Plan.
It signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Monday with 21 organisations - comprising automotive industry partners, vehicle fleet owners, training providers and other government agencies - to develop training opportunities for new and existing automotive technicians.
"Under the MOU, the parties will identify a set of baseline competencies on safe handling of high voltage systems, as well as electrical troubleshooting and diagnostics," said LTA.
"These competencies form the fundamental knowledge and skills in EV maintenance and repair, which technicians need to acquire before handling such vehicles."
The transport authority will work with SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) and training providers, such as the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College West, Singapore Polytechnic and Ngee Ann Polytechnic, to develop and implement foundational training courses based on the list of identified competencies.
These training courses are expected to be available in the second half of this year. LTA will also work with SSG to provide baseline course fee subsidies of up to 70 per cent.
"As Singapore progresses towards 100 per cent cleaner-energy bus fleet by 2040, ensuring a steady pipeline of qualified professionals to support the public bus industry will help accelerate the transition towards more sustainable public transport modes," said LTA.
NEW CERTIFICATION PROGRAMME
A new national-level certification programme will be established to recognise automotive technicians who have completed these courses and successfully attain the required competencies, said LTA.
The certification, recognised by all the parties in the MOU, will allow technicians to subsequently take further specialised training in EV maintenance.
LTA said it would also work with SSG and Workforce Singapore (WSG) to reskill new and existing automotive technicians to taken on roles in this field.
This will be done through programmes such as SSG’s SkillsFuture Career Transition Programme and WSG’s Career Conversion Programme (CCP) scheme. Under the CCP, eligible companies or participants may receive salary support for the training duration.
The transport authority said it is also taking steps to train and certify technicians in the maintenance of cleaner-energy buses within the public transport sector.
"To prepare our workforce for the transition, LTA signed an MOU (on Monday) with ITE to designate ITE College West as Singapore Bus Academy’s second satellite assessment centre. Republic Polytechnic was appointed as the first satellite centre in January this year."
Bus technicians from the four public bus operators can tap on the two satellite assessment centres for training and assessment of technicians in the maintenance and servicing of electric and hybrid buses.
A joint certificate issued by LTA and the Institution of Engineers, Singapore (IES) will be awarded to those who have passed the technical competency assessment under IES’ national chartership scheme for technicians.