MRT network logs third month of high reliability, no major delays since November
This marks the longest period without delays exceeding 30 minutes since LTA started tracking the statistic in 2011.
SINGAPORE: The reliability of the MRT network remained near a record high in June, with the network’s Mean Kilometres Between Failure (MKBF) exceeding 2 million train-km for a third consecutive month, according to the monthly rail reliability report published by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Friday (Jul 17).
There were also no delays exceeding 30 minutes on the MRT network in June, excluding the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL), extending the streak without such an incident to eight months since November 2025. This is the longest the network has gone without such a delay since LTA began tracking the statistic in 2011.
LTA publishes its reliability figures using a 12-month moving average of MKBF, a metric that measures the average distance a train travels before encountering a delay of more than five minutes.
In June, the overall MRT network's MKBF rose to 2,500,000 train-km from a revised 2,350,000 train-km in May. According to LTA data, the figure was below the record high of 2,627,000 train-km achieved in June 2024.
June also marked the third consecutive month in which the overall MRT network's MKBF remained above 2 million train-km.
"Our high MKBF levels over the last three months are a reflection of the sustained effort and dedication from our transport workers and rail operators to uplift reliability and improve their response to faults and incidents," said LTA.
The agency added that the figures reflect the impact of the recommendations made by the Rail Reliability Taskforce in Feb 2026.
MATURE MRT LINES
All five mature MRT lines recorded MKBF figures above 1 million train-km.
The MKBF for the North-South Line (NSL) improved to 1,980,000 train-km from 1,650,000 train-km in May, while that for the Circle Line (CCL) edged up to 2,400,000 train-km from 2,370,000 train-km.
There were no MKBF changes for the East-West Line (EWL), North East Line (NEL) and Downtown Line (DTL) from May, with their figures remaining at 2,020,000 train-km, 4,460,000 train-km and 4,200,000 train-km, respectively.
MAY FIGURES REVISED
LTA also revised its provisional May reliability figures following the conclusion of investigations into a CCL delay on May 16.
The authority said the delay, which exceeded five minutes, has now been included in the calculations for the month.
As a result, the CCL's May MKBF was revised to 2,370,000 train-km from 3,550,000 train-km, while the overall MRT network's May MKBF was revised to 2,350,000 train-km from 2,500,000 train-km. Despite the adjustment, overall reliability still improved month-on-month in May.
TEL AND TRAIN PUNCTUALITY
There was no change to the TEL's MKBF, which remained at 355,000 train-km in June.
The MKBF of Singapore's newest MRT line is not included in the overall MRT network's MKBF because it is still undergoing construction, extension and system integration works while in regular operation.
LTA also uses other metrics to measure rail reliability, including train service delivery, which measures whether trains operated according to schedule.
It is calculated by measuring the actual distance travelled by trains compared to the scheduled distance, and expressed as a percentage.
Train service delivery for the overall MRT network remained above 99 per cent in June at 99.82 per cent, while train punctuality also stayed above 99 per cent at 99.32 per cent.
The CCL continued to post slightly lower train service delivery and train punctuality than the rest of the network because of ongoing system integration testing ahead of the opening of CCL Stage 6 (CCL6) on Jul 12.
Both indicators were expected to return to more typical levels after the opening of CCL6.