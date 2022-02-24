Lucasfilm's ILMxLAB opens first international studio in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Lucasfilm’s ILMxLAB will be expanding its operations beyond its San Francisco headquarters, with its first international studio opening in Singapore.

"ILMxLAB Singapore will continue the company’s emphasis on immersive, real time storytelling," said the studio in a press release on Thursday (Feb 24).

It added that the new location will be based in the Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) office in Fusionopolis, which has been operating in Singapore since 2006.

The entertainment studio said that the move was supported by Singapore's Economic Development Board (EDB).

"We welcome Lucasfilm’s decision to locate its first international immersive entertainment studio in Singapore," said Mr Philbert Gomez, vice-president and head of digital industry Singapore at EDB.

Mr Gomez noted that the new studio will provide opportunities for Singaporeans to work on exciting immersive media projects and build skills in 3D modelling, artificial intelligence, and real-time rendering.

ILMxLAB Singapore will build on the work from ILMxLAB San Francisco, known for Emmy-nominated virtual reality (VR) story series Vader Immortal and Oscar-winning VR experience CARNE y ARENA, which allows viewers to live through a "fragment" of a refugee's journey.

ILMxLAB San Francisco is also known for Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Damage Control, and Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge.