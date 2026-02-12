Police investigating alleged assault on woman at Lucky Plaza

SINGAPORE: Police are investigating an incident at Lucky Plaza last Sunday (Feb 8) in which a man kicked a woman to the floor.

In response to queries from CNA, the police confirmed on Thursday that a report had been lodged and investigations are ongoing.

In videos of the incident widely circulated on social media, the man is seen kicking the woman in the back, knocking her to the ground before falling himself.

He then attempts to kick her again before he loses his balance and gets held back by bystanders, as screams and vulgarities are heard in the background.

The Philippine Embassy in Singapore on Wednesday said it was aware of the incident and noted the alleged assault "on a Filipina by a man whose citizenship has yet to be confirmed".

"The embassy, through the Migrant Workers Office and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, is taking appropriate measures and has reached out to the victim to provide the necessary assistance," it added.

"We continue to closely monitor the situation and remain in contact with the victim to help ensure her safety and well-being. At this stage, we are mindful not to disclose details that could inadvertently affect ongoing measures or aggravate the situation."

Philippine media outlet GMA News TV also quoted Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac as saying the agency was looking into the incident and was "filing the necessary legal actions".

He added in Tagalog that the department was ready to provide the victim with medical and legal assistance.