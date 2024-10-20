Logo
Singapore

Fire at Lucky Plaza: 20 evacuated, 2 taken to hospital
The fire at Lucky Plaza involved contents of a charcoal stove in a unit on the sixth floor. (Images: Facebook/Mhae Moliyok, Jane Z Hwee Mei)

20 Oct 2024 04:06PM (Updated: 20 Oct 2024 04:53PM)
SINGAPORE: Twenty people were evacuated and two were taken to hospital after a fire broke out at Lucky Plaza on Sunday (Oct 20).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in response to CNA queries that it was alerted to a fire at 304, Orchard Road at about 9.45am. That is the address of Lucky Plaza shopping centre.

The fire involved the contents of a charcoal stove in a unit on the sixth floor, said SCDF.

"Members of the public extinguished the fire using buckets of water before SCDF's arrival," it added.

"About 20 people evacuated prior to the arrival of SCDF."

Two people were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, said SCDF.

In a video on Facebook by user Mhae Moliyok at around 10.40am, SCDF personnel are seen at the entrance of the shopping mall. An ambulance is also seen nearby.

The mood appears calm as the fire alarm rings out in the background of the video.

Another Facebook user Jane Z Hwee Mei posted at around 10.05am that she was "greeted by a plume of smoke and burnt smell" while on the way to get her haircut on the sixth floor.

A firefighter subsequently told everyone in the salon to evacuate. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation, said SCDF.

Source: CNA/fh

