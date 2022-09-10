Police issue written advisory to NUS grad who held up anti-death penalty sign

SINGAPORE: The police have issued an advisory to a student from the National University of Singapore (NUS) who held up an anti-death penalty sign during his graduation ceremony in July.

“In response to media queries, the police, in consultation with the Attorney-General’s Chambers, have issued a written advisory to a 24-year-old man for holding an anti-death penalty sign at the NUS commencement ceremony on Jul 6 at the NUS Cultural Centre Auditorium,” said the police on Friday (Sep 9).

The man, Luke Levy, on Tuesday tweeted photos of what appeared to be the police advisory.

They showed the police noting that their investigations into the case have been completed and that they have decided to take no further action against Mr Levy.

"You are hereby advised to refrain from such conduct in future," the advisory in the photo read.

Describing this as a "metaphorical finger-wag" in his Twitter post, Mr Levy admitted that he had been anxious while "waiting for months" to find out what action the police would take.

“But I knew that this got people talking about the death penalty,” he said. "That eased my anxiety. No regrets with what I did.”

Mr Levy added that he would "keep fighting" against the death penalty.