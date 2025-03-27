Ex-Lululemon sales assistant who directed over S$28,000 worth of fraudulent refunds to his own bank accounts gets jail

SINGAPORE: While working as a sales assistant at athletic apparel retailer Lululemon’s outlet at Marina Bay Sands, he processed over S$28,000 (US$20,900) worth of fraudulent refunds and directed them to his own bank accounts.

Tang Hou Wai Xavian was sentenced to six months’ jail on Thursday (Mar 27) after pleading guilty to an amalgamated charge of cheating.

The court heard that between Apr 17, 2023, and Dec 18, 2023, the 24-year-old Singaporean had initiated and processed a total of 64 refunds for products amounting to S$28,342 to credit cards linked to his own bank accounts during his shifts, even though no customers were seeking refunds for those products.

The transactions were fraudulent, and no such items were returned to Lululemon.

His crimes surfaced sometime in January 2024, when Lululemon’s asset protection department discovered that the accused had processed multiple refunds for the same products in December 2023 without any guest profile attached.

On Feb 6, 2024, Tang gave a statement to Lululemon admitting to having made the fraudulent refunds, and a police report was filed against him on Mar 13 by the company’s human resource manager.

Tang claimed that he used the funds to pay his university school fees. He has since made full restitution for the money he received.

On Thursday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Pei Wei sought a sentence of between seven and eight months’ jail.

In sentencing, District Judge Tan Jen Tse said the sum Tang had taken was substantial but noted that full restitution had been made.

For cheating, Tang could have been jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

If an individual is convicted of an amalgamated charge, their punishment can be doubled compared to what they would face for a single offence.