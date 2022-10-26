Bringing home a luxury item bought overseas? 5 things you need to take note of

SINGAPORE: Last week, Taiwanese celebrity and make-up artist Xiao Kai, whose real name is Chang Ching-kai, took to social media to share an "unpleasant" encounter he had at Singapore's Changi Airport.

In a live video on Instagram, Xiao Kai said he was asked by Singapore Customs officers to pay tax for his used luxury bag when he arrived at the airport.

The celebrity alleged in Mandarin that he was asked to show a receipt for his Celine bag, which he was unable to because he had purchased it in Taipei in September.

Xiao Kai added that the officers told him that the bag was considered new as it was purchased in the last three months. He ended up paying a tax of about NT$50,000 (S$2,205).

On Tuesday (Oct 25), a spokesperson from the Singapore Customs told CNA that the agency has contacted Xiao Kai to understand the circumstances of his case.

Singapore Customs added that officers at the checkpoints will "assess the specifics of each case, such as the condition of the goods presented, to ascertain whether the goods are liable for GST (Goods and Services Tax) payment".

Here are five things you should take note of when you are bringing back a luxury item bought overseas.

Do I have to pay GST?

GST is a consumption tax levied on the import of goods, as well as all supplies of goods and services in Singapore. All goods brought into Singapore are subject to 7 per cent GST.



Arriving travellers, both foreigners and returning residents, must pay GST on the total value of items that exceeds the GST import relief amount granted to them.

"This is applicable whether the goods were purchased overseas or whether foreign taxes were paid," said a Customs spokesperson.

Goods granted GST import relief include new articles, souvenirs, gifts and food preparations intended for the traveller’s personal use or consumption, according to the Customs website.



The relief amount is based on the duration that the person has spent outside of Singapore: