Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Man to be charged after allegedly stealing luxury watches worth S$1.6 million
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Man to be charged after allegedly stealing luxury watches worth S$1.6 million

Man to be charged after allegedly stealing luxury watches worth S$1.6 million

Luxury watches recovered in the case of a man suspected of misappropriating money and stealing watches worth about S$1.6 million. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

21 May 2023 09:44PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A salesman suspected of stealing luxury watches worth about S$1.6 million (US$1.19 million) from the Orchard Road watch shop he worked at will be charged in court on Monday (May 22).

The 26-year-old also allegedly pocketed "large sums of money" from people who had handed him the funds to buy luxury watches, said the police on Sunday.

The man was arrested after a police report was made on Saturday, and investigations revealed that the man had received the money from victims between September 2022 and May 2023.

He is suspected of pawning the timepieces he allegedly stole, said the police, who recovered 23 watches amounting to S$900,000.

The man will be charged with criminal breach of trust by employees, an offence that carries a maximum jail term of 15 years and a fine.

Source: CNA/ac

Related Topics

SPF Crime luxury watch

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.