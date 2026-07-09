Salvage operation to remove wreck of luxury yacht at Sentosa Cove begins a month after blaze

SINGAPORE: Salvage workers have begun to remove the charred remains of a luxury yacht which caught fire at ONE15 Marina Sentosa Cove last month, with divers seen attaching ropes to the partially sunken wreck on Thursday (Jul 9).

The 112ft superyacht Eagle Wings III had split into two parts - the top deck and the main hull - during the blaze, according to those involved in the removal operations. The deck was lifted out of the water on Thursday evening.

The yacht, which can accommodate up to 50 guests and was used for private charters and events, caught fire on Jun 7 and sank following firefighting efforts. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

CNA understands that the removal operations were commissioned by the yacht’s owner EagleWings Yacht Charter.