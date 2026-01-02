M Ravi's death: Man accused of arranging gathering where drugs were taken gets fresh meth charge

SINGAPORE: A man accused of arranging a gathering with late lawyer M Ravi, where he allegedly knew drugs would be taken, received a fresh charge on Friday (Jan 2).

Shawn Loo Zhi Jian, 40, was given an additional charge of taking methamphetamine on or before Dec 24, 2025.

The offence carries a jail term of one to 10 years, a maximum S$20,000 fine or both penalties.

Loo now faces two charges in total.

He was charged last week with arranging a gathering with Mr Ravi while knowing that methamphetamine, a controlled drug, would be consumed.

This allegedly happened between 1am and 5am on Dec 24, 2025 at an apartment along Upper Boon Keng Road.

This offence carries a jail term of between three and 20 years, and up to 10 strokes of the cane.

Loo, dressed in a white shirt, appeared at the State Courts in person. He is out on bail of S$20,000.

The prosecution sought an adjournment of four weeks for the police to complete investigations. Loo's case will be heard again on Jan 28.

Mr Ravi, a lawyer known for taking on human rights cases and pro bono work, died on Dec 24, 2025. He was 56.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and the police previously said that according to preliminary investigations, Loo said that he and Mr Ravi had met at his apartment on that day to consume drugs that allegedly came from both of them.

Loo had said that Mr Ravi began to exhibit concerning symptoms and became unresponsive after they allegedly consumed the drugs.

He administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation on Mr Ravi before calling for assistance.

Mr Ravi was admitted to Tan Tock Seng Hospital unconscious, where he was subsequently pronounced dead.

Follow-up investigations revealed that Loo may have deliberately disposed of some drugs before the police arrived at the apartment.

The police and CNB previously said that he has therefore also been referred to the police for a possible offence of perverting the course of justice.