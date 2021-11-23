Lawyer M Ravi discharged from lawsuit against SBS Transit after embarrassing behaviour at trial, says client

SINGAPORE: Lawyer M Ravi was discharged from a former bus driver's lawsuit against transport operator SBS Transit after his embarrassing behaviour during the first day of trial, his client said.

"We were very embarrassed by M Ravi's behaviour towards Justice Audrey Lim and opposing counsel Mr Davinder Singh after the trial started," said Mr Chua Qwong Meng in a press release sent to CNA on Tuesday (Nov 23).

The first day of trial began on Monday via video conferencing.

On Monday, Mr Ravi said that he and Mr Chua would both be “discharging” themselves from the case.

Mr Chua, who worked for SBS Transit from April 2017 to early 2020, claims that SBS Transit breached the Employment Act by not giving him a rest day each week and that he was also underpaid for overtime work.

He commenced his suit against SBS Transit in September 2019. Although the case was mounted by Mr Chua, another 12 drivers are linked to it, with Mr Chua claiming that about S$720,000 is involved in the allegations of all 13 suits.