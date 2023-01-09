New M-SEP scheme designed to ensure firms hire or train local workers: Tan See Leng

SINGAPORE: The new Manpower for Strategic Economic Priorities (M-SEP) scheme is designed with conditions that require participating firms to hire or train local workers, Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng said on Monday (Jan 9).

“M-SEP works alongside existing government efforts to develop the local talent pipeline,” Dr Tan said in response to several parliamentary questions about how the new scheme will benefit local workers.

Launched last month, the new scheme allows companies with expansion plans to temporarily hire more S Pass and work permit holders than permitted by the prevailing quotas for their industry.

To qualify, companies will have to meet two conditions.

First, they must be "needle-moving firms" for Singapore’s economic priorities. Second, they will have to commit to hiring and training local workers, by either increasing the size of their local workforce or sending their workers to approved training programmes.

Firms can choose to hire local workers through their own channels or government programmes, as long as these employees are paid above the local qualifying salary of S$1,400. Such firms will need to achieve a net increase in local hires, said Dr Tan who is also Manpower Minister.

Mid-career professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) hired through other career schemes will also count towards this condition of hiring more locals, he said in response to a question on whether the M-SEP scheme can focus more on mid-career workers.

But authorities are “conscious that it is not realistic” to expect all firms to be able to meet the hiring criteria amid a tight labour market, Dr Tan added.

Firms can send their local workers to a list of recognised training programmes such as those administered by Workforce Singapore or SkillsFuture Singapore.

Firms must “minimally maintain their local workforce share” during the two-year period of tapping the M-SEP scheme.

On how authorities will ensure that the training and hiring commitments are adhered to, Dr Tan said: “Ultimately, these are firms that support our strategic economic priorities, and with which we work very closely with.

“They know that if they succeed, they will need more local workers with the right skills, and it is good business sense to invest in a local talent pipeline while they move to seize new opportunities.”