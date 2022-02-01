M1 users report difficulties in accessing fixed broadband services

SINGAPORE: M1 customers in Singapore reported difficulties in accessing the network’s fixed broadband services on Tuesday (Feb 1).

Data provided by the DownDetector website showed a surge in outage reports at around 6pm, reaching more than 11,000 reports by about 7.30pm.

Outages were reported by users in Jurong West, Tanjong Pagar, Buongkok, Tampines, Sengkang and Woodlands.



In a Facebook post at about 7.10pm, M1 said that it received reports that some customers may be experiencing difficulties in accessing fixed broadband services.

“We are currently investigating and rectifying the issue,” M1 said. “We apologise for any convenience caused and will provide more updates as soon as possible.”

Facebook user Venice Peng, who reported disruption in Tanjong Pagar, said that she couldn't "even call through customer service”.

Another user on Facebook, Zulekah Isfaq Ahmed, said that her phone was “prompting privacy warnings on my home broadband”.

CNA has contacted M1 for more information.