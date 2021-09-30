Syringe-filling machine deployed at some COVID-19 vaccination centres, reducing workload of health workers

On how the vaccine helps with her work, Ms Tan said it “eliminates some of the human processes”.



“As a nurse, we just need to deliver our patient care,” she said. This involves explaining the purpose of the vaccine to those receiving their jabs and advising them on how the side effects to look out for.



She estimates that with the automation process, she can see twice as many patients in a day.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said he had observed earlier this year how nurses manually drew 0.3ml of vaccine into each syringe, describing it as a "labour-intensive step" requiring "high-skill and meticulousness".

He then "challenged" the A*STAR team during a visit to design a solution to ease the workload of the vaccination teams.

"Less than two months after my visit, the A*STAR team came up with the Automated Vaccine Inoculation Dispenser (AVID) system," said Mr Heng.

"This is one of the many ways that innovation in science and technology have contributed to fighting COVID-19 and tackling our national challenges."



The Ministry of Health recently announced that those aged between 50 and 59 who completed both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago will be offered an mRNA booster shot from Oct 4.



Booster shots have already been offered to people aged 60 and above, as well as those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and residents of aged care facilities.



About 82 per cent of Singapore’s population have completed their full vaccination regimen of two doses.