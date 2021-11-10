3 people suffer adverse effects after taking slimming products containing banned substance

SINGAPORE: Three people suffered adverse effects such as palpitations and nausea after taking slimming products that contained the banned substance sibutramine, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Wednesday (Nov 10).

The products are Magic Mocha, Thao Moc Ho Tro Giam Beo Cenly and Cynthia Beauty EazyS Instant Coffee Powder.

They were sold on e-commerce sites like Carousell, Lazada, Shopee and Qoo10 and social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

"They were marketed with misleading claims which included 'fast-acting', 'fat-burning', 'reduce fat storage' and 'accelerate the breakdown of stubborn fat'," said HSA.

The authority said it has issued warnings to the sellers and platform administrators have since removed the affected listings.