3 people suffer adverse effects after taking slimming products containing banned substance
SINGAPORE: Three people suffered adverse effects such as palpitations and nausea after taking slimming products that contained the banned substance sibutramine, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Wednesday (Nov 10).
The products are Magic Mocha, Thao Moc Ho Tro Giam Beo Cenly and Cynthia Beauty EazyS Instant Coffee Powder.
They were sold on e-commerce sites like Carousell, Lazada, Shopee and Qoo10 and social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.
"They were marketed with misleading claims which included 'fast-acting', 'fat-burning', 'reduce fat storage' and 'accelerate the breakdown of stubborn fat'," said HSA.
The authority said it has issued warnings to the sellers and platform administrators have since removed the affected listings.
HSA said it received three reports from consumers who experienced palpitations, nausea, extreme thirst, migraine or dizziness after taking the products.
An analysis of the slimming products showed that they contained sibutramine, which can cause serious adverse effects.
SIBUTRAMINE BANNED SINCE 2010
Continued intake of the products could have led to serious health consequences such as heart problems and central nervous system disorders like psychosis and hallucinations, said HSA.
The authority explained that Singapore has banned sibutramine, which was a prescription-only weight loss medicine, since 2010 due to an increased risk of heart attack and strokes.
Past consumers have reported other adverse effects including insomnia and hallucinations.
"In 2019, a consumer experienced extremely fast heart rate and became unconscious. She was resuscitated and suffered debilitating consequences requiring the implantation of a defibrillator (a medical device) to help her heart function," added HSA.
The authority advised all sellers and suppliers to stop selling the products immediately. Anyone selling or supplying products adulterated with banned substances can be prosecuted and jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$10,000 or both if convicted.
HSA also advised consumers to stop taking the affected slimming products immediately and consult a doctor if feeling unwell or concerned about their health.
"Be wary of products that carry exaggerated claims or deliver unexpectedly quick effects. They can contain potent ingredients that can seriously harm your health," said HSA.
"Exercise caution when buying such products online or from well-meaning friends. You cannot be certain where and how these products were made."
Weight control should be achieved through a combination of balanced diet and appropriate exercise, it added.