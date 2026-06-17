Inclusive playground opens in Tampines, featuring Singapore's first slide for wheelchair users

SINGAPORE: A slide designed with wheelchair users in mind – the first of its kind in Singapore – is among the inclusive features of a new playground at Sun Plaza Park in Tampines.

The Magical Bridge Playground, opened by the National Parks Board (NParks) on Wednesday (Jun 17), offers wheelchair-accessible equipment, barrier-free routes, as well as amenities for people with autism.

It is open to visitors of all ages and abilities.

The slide was developed by the United States-based non-profit Magical Bridge Foundation, with what it terms as a "slide-and-sit landing".

Wheelchair users, aided by their caregivers, will start their play at the top of the slide. When they reach the bottom, there is a flat bench-style landing platform.

This allows them to move to the side while waiting for their caregiver to attend to them or for their wheelchair to reach them. It also allows other people to use the slide in the meantime.

The Magical Bridge Foundation deals with innovative and inclusive playground designs, with 14 such playgrounds around the world.

The playground at Sun Plaza Park is its first collaboration with NParks and its second project in Singapore. The first is located near the front lawn of the National Museum of Singapore.