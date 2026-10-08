Mahjong, art fairs: F&B businesses look beyond food to attract diners
Facing weaker consumer spending and higher operating costs, some operators are trying new ways to build customer loyalty.
SINGAPORE: At Chinatown restaurant Yum Cha, Friday afternoons are no longer just about serving dim sum.
Since August, the 26-year-old eatery has been hosting mahjong sessions during its quieter post-lunch hours from 2pm to 6pm.
The "Mahjong Social Fridays" initiative has proven popular, with sessions fully booked for October and bookings stretching into November.
"When we first started this Mahjong Social Fridays, I didn't really think so far. I thought okay, let's see who would be interested to play mahjong, okay, and then come for high tea," said Yum Cha executive director Melody Tan, a second-generation owner.
Beyond boosting business, Ms Tan said the hope is to also draw a younger crowd to the heritage restaurant.
"We thought this could be a nice way to have a nostalgic experience," she added.
"I feel that a lot of young people, when I spoke to them, don't know how to play mahjong. But they are interested because they hear about it from their relatives, from other friends. But where do you learn mahjong from? Who's gonna teach you?"
Yum Cha is observing a mix of young students, freelancers and retirees come through its doors, with some learning to play the game for the first time.
But the larger goal is to foster a community of repeat customers.
"We need to be able to build our pool of regulars, people who constantly remember us," Ms Tan said.
"What mahjong social Fridays do for Yum Cha … people would ask each other at the end of the session: 'Are you coming again next week? I really enjoy playing with you.'"
Yum Cha is among a growing number of food and beverage operators in Singapore looking beyond their menus to attract customers and build loyalty, as rising costs and weaker consumer spending squeeze the sector.
CUSTOMERS MORE SELECTIVE ABOUT DINING OUT
According to official data from the Department of Statistics, F&B sales fell 1.6 per cent year-on-year in August, the third consecutive month of decline.
Cafes recorded the steepest drop, with sales down 5.3 per cent, while restaurant sales fell 2.1 per cent.
Analysts said the figures suggest consumers are becoming more selective about dining out as cost-of-living pressures persist.
The Ministry of Trade and Industry noted the F&B services sector contracted in the second quarter this year, partly due to a sustained increase in outbound travel by locals and a decline in visitor arrivals.
“There's perhaps some trend that may point towards eating at home rather than to dine out. I think it overall reflects this sort of selectivity in terms of spending habits and maybe a search for value,” said Mr Jeff Ng, head of Asia macro strategy at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.
Mr Song Seng Wun, economic adviser at investment services SDAX, said that operators increasingly need to stay on top of emerging consumer trends and new concepts to remain competitive.
"This is where a lot of the larger players are more adept at using social media and being able to look at the trend," he added.
"AN EXPERIENCE TIED TO YOUR BRAND"
Over at Chin Mee Chin Confectionery in Katong, the heritage kopitiam recently stayed open beyond its usual 4pm closing time for two evenings to host an art and book fair in collaboration with independent bookstore Woods in the Books, for Independent Bookstore Day.
The Oct 2 to 3 event, a first for Chin Mee Chin, transformed its dining space into a marketplace featuring up-and-coming artists.
Like Yum Cha, it was aimed at introducing the decades-old brand to younger consumers.
"A lot of our brand is tied to the older generation who knows us from when we started," said the cafe's senior strategy lead Ms Lim Sue Ying.
"What we're trying to do now is increase our exposure to a lot of the younger generation, and hopefully … they come back to visit us and support us in the future.”
The initiative came as Chin Mee Chin contends with higher operating expenses, with supplier and manpower costs rising around 15 per cent year-on-year.
Ms Lim believes tougher market conditions require F&B businesses to think "outside the box" and beyond traditional food offerings.
"We can't just stick to serving food and beverage, a lot of customers also want an experience tied to your brand," she said.
The cafe's strategy appears to be paying off. The event, which was also promoted on its Instagram page, brought a number of first-time customers through its doors.
“I haven't been to Chin Mee Chin before, I’m here because of the art fair,” said one visitor.
Ms Lim said the response was encouraging, adding: "It's great to see that a lot of the locals are still willing to come and travel to support their fellow local artists ... I think this is a great experience for us, and we definitely can look to do more of these similar events in the future."
Chin Mee Chin plans to organise more such collaborations as it looks to attract new customers and encourage repeat visits.