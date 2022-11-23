What makes some people become bystanders when loved ones abuse their maids?

SINGAPORE: The CCTV footage is chilling. A domestic worker, blinded by her employer’s repeated assaults, feels her way around the house while other household members ignore her.

At one point, Ms Sugiyem Samad Radimah is cleaning the floor when she accidentally touches her employer's husband.

He lashes out, verbally. A young child, eating at the dining table, barely reacts.

Ms Sugiyem ends up with multiple injuries and loses more than 20kg, after months of abuse by her employer Ummi Kalsum Ali.

Ummi later leaves Ms Sugiyem in a wheelchair at Changi Airport, to find her own way home to Indonesia.

Her harrowing experience is the latest in a string of maid abuse cases to have surfaced in Singapore in recent years.

Last month, Ummi was sentenced to 10 years’ jail and a fine of S$4,500 after pleading guilty to causing grievous hurt and failing to pay her helper's salary on time, among other offences. Her husband was not charged.

After these abusers are dealt with by the law, one question consistently crops up among the public: Why did their loved ones do nothing to stop the ill treatment - or in some cases, even participate in it?