MOM to facilitate maid approvals for households with healthcare workers

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) will facilitate the entry of foreign domestic workers for households with healthcare workers, even as the ministry increases the number of entry approvals.

Minister of State for Manpower Gan Siow Huang gave this update in Parliament on Tuesday (Nov 2), in response to a question from Member of Parliament Wan Rizal (PAP-Jalan Besar), who had asked if MOM would consider prioritising maid approvals for households with healthcare workers.

Monthly arrivals of foreign domestic workers in Singapore fell almost fourfold from May this year due to more stringent rules to curb the spread of COVID-19.

From May to October, an average of 900 maids entered Singapore every month, compared to the monthly average of 3,400 from January to April, Ms Gan said.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) recognises that there are still many families waiting for approval for their migrant domestic workers (MDWs) to enter Singapore.

As the regional COVID-19 situation improves, MOM is able to give more entry approvals, she added. More foreign domestic workers will be able to enter Singapore in the coming months if the COVID-19 situation continues to stabilise locally and regionally, she said.

MOM opened up new applications for the entry of fully vaccinated domestic workers on Oct 15.



Due to the high demand for entry, MOM will continue to prioritise families with more urgent care needs, Ms Gan said.

“We will also facilitate the entry of MDWs of households with healthcare workers so that the healthcare workers can better focus on their frontline work,” she added.

Employers who are not successful may wish to access the application portal in subsequent weeks as entry slots are periodically made available, she said.

In addition to the question from Dr Wan Rizal, MPs Ang Wei Neng (PAP-West Coast), Ms Mariam Jaafar (PAP-Sembawang) and Mr Dennis Tan (WP-Hougang) also submitted questions on the issue of domestic workers.