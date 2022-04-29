Maid arrested for murder after 73-year-old man found dead in Bishan

SINGAPORE: Police have arrested a 49-year-old domestic worker for her suspected involvement in the murder of a 73-year-old man.

Police said they were alerted at 8.50pm on Thursday (Apr 28) to a case of death at a residential unit along Bishan Street 23.

Upon arrival, they found the man lying motionless inside. He was later pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The woman, who worked in the deceased’s household, was subsequently arrested.

She will be charged in court with murder on Saturday. If convicted, she could face the death penalty.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Editor's note: This story has been amended after the police corrected the time they were alerted to the case.