Maid charged with filming elderly man in the shower, uploading clips to WhatsApp and TikTok
File photo of the State Courts in Singapore (Photo: Jeremy Long)

Lydia Lam
14 Oct 2021 11:33AM (Updated: 14 Oct 2021 11:43AM)
SINGAPORE: A maid was charged in court on Thursday (Oct 14) with multiple counts of voyeurism for filming an elderly man in the shower.

Indonesian national Nurhalisah, who goes by one name, was given more than 10 charges of voyeurism on a vulnerable victim and intentional distribution of an intimate recording.

Nurhalisah is accused of taking videos of the victim on multiple occasions while she was bathing him between January 2020 and January 2021.

According to charge sheets, she forwarded the recordings to another person via WhatsApp a few times in February 2020 and once in March 2020. On Jan 1, 2021, Nurhalisah allegedly uploaded an intimate recording of the victim onto TikTok.

Nurhalisah told the court that she did not remember the date of distribution, and said she did so only once.

"I would like to seek legal help," she said. She added that she was now staying with her maid agency and would need to ask them if she could be bailed out.

She was offered bail of S$15,000 and will return to court on Oct 27. A gag order was issued to protect the victim's identity. It extends to the location of the alleged crimes.

The police said in an earlier statement that they received a police report on Jan 3 this year of a woman who had filmed videos of her bathing her elderly employer.

For each count of voyeurism against a vulnerable victim, Nurhalisah could be jailed up to four years and fined.

If found guilty of distributing intimate recordings of a vulnerable victim, she can be jailed up to 10 years and fined. She cannot be caned as she is a woman.

Source: CNA/ll

