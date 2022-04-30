Logo
Maid charged with murder of 73-year-old man in Bishan
File photo of Bishan Street 23. (Photo: CNA/Marcus Mark Ramos)

Davina Tham
30 Apr 2022 10:23AM (Updated: 30 Apr 2022 10:52AM)
SINGAPORE: A 49-year-old maid was charged on Saturday (Apr 30) with the murder of a 73-year-old man in a Bishan flat.

Sumiyati, who goes by one name, allegedly murdered Mr Low Hoon Cheong at a flat in Block 222, Bishan Street 23 between 4pm and 8.46pm on Thursday.

The Indonesian national appeared in the State Courts via video link from remand and followed court proceedings through an interpreter. 

She was remanded for psychiatric observation and will return to court next month. Sumiyati nodded to show that she understood the proceedings and did not ask any questions.

The police said on Friday that they were alerted at about 8.50pm on Thursday to a death in a flat along Bishan Street 23.

Upon arrival, they found the victim lying motionless inside. He was later pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The maid, who worked in the victim's household, was subsequently arrested.

The offence of murder carries the death penalty.

Source: CNA/dv

